Manchester West Delaware raced in front early and that was crucial in an 8-7 victory over Solon in Iowa high school softball on June 26.

In recent action on June 16, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Independence and Solon took on Adel ADM on June 16 at Adel DeSoto Minburn High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.