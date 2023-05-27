It was a tough night for West Burlington which was overmatched by Lisbon in this 12-5 verdict.
Recently on May 22, Lisbon squared off with Winthrop East Buchanan in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.