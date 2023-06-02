Le Grand East Marshall dominated from start to finish in an imposing 6-1 win over Vinton-Shellsburg during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on May 27, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Williamsburg and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Jesup on May 27 at Jesup High School.

