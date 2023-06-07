Le Grand East Marshall unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Denver in a 12-0 shutout during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 2, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Denver took on Nashua-Plainfield on June 3 at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
