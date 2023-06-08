Cascade found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Monticello 8-7 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on May 31, Cascade faced off against Jesup and Monticello took on Lone Tree on June 3 at Lone Tree High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.