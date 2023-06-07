Janesville trucked Conrad BCLUW on the road to a 5-2 victory in Iowa high school softball action on June 7.
In recent action on May 31, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Traer North Tama and Janesville took on Dunkerton on May 31 at Janesville High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.