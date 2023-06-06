It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Hudson wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 4-2 over Greene North Butler in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on May 31, Greene North Butler faced off against Osage and Hudson took on Monona MFL MarMac on June 1 at Monona MFL MarMac High School.

