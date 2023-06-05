Aplington-Parkersburg had no answers as Hudson compiled a 21-7 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 5.

In recent action on May 31, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Oelwein and Hudson took on Sumner-Fred on May 26 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.