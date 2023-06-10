Hudson showed top form to dominate Lansing Kee High during a 10-2 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 6, Hudson faced off against Greene North Butler and Lansing Kee High took on Waterloo Columbus on June 3 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School.
