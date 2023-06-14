No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Hudson as it controlled Le Grand East Marshall's offense 3-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 14.

In recent action on June 10, Hudson faced off against Lansing Kee High and Le Grand East Marshall took on Denver on June 7 at Le Grand East Marshall High School.

