A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon shutout South Tama County 12-0 during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 18, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Adel ADM and South Tama County took on Victor H-L-V on June 20 at Victor H-L-V.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.