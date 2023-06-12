Greene North Butler played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 13-0 verdict over Northwood-Kensett during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 7, Greene North Butler faced off against Sheffield West Fork.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.