Dike-New Hartford's defense was a brick wall that stopped Aplington-Parkersburg cold, resulting in a 13-0 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 22.
In recent action on June 17, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Des Moines Roosevelt and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on June 16 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School.
