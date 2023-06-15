No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Clarksville as it controlled Cresco Crestwood's offense 9-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 9, Cresco Crestwood faced off against Maynard West Central and Clarksville took on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley on June 3 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School.

