Grundy Center didn't tinker with Marshalltown, scoring a 11-4 result in the win column in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 14, Grundy Center faced off against Dike-New Hartford.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.