An electrician would've been needed to get Mason City Newman Catholic on the scoreboard because Greene North Butler wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout in Iowa high school softball action on June 14.
In recent action on June 9, Greene North Butler faced off against Rockford and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Rockford on May 31 at Rockford High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.