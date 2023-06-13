Greene North Butler corralled Conrad BCLUW's offense and never let go to fuel a 7-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 13.

In recent action on June 7, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Janesville and Greene North Butler took on Rockford on June 9 at Rockford High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.