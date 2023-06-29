Alburnett sets early tone to dominate Wyoming Midland 13-1

Alburnett wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 13-1 victory over Wyoming Midland in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.

In recent action on June 23, Wyoming Midland faced off against Maquoketa.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley comes to play in easy win over Davenport West 14-1

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 14-1 win against Davenport West in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.

Recently on June 23, Davenport West squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a softball game.

Dubuque Hempstead ends the party for Marion Linn-Mar 8-5

Dubuque Hempstead put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Marion Linn-Mar in an 8-5 decision at Dubuque Hempstead High on June 29 in Iowa softball action.

Dubuque Wahlert wallops Cedar Falls 13-2

Dubuque Wahlert left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cedar Falls 13-2 on June 29 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 24, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Cedar Falls took on Jesup on June 23 at Jesup High School.

Dubuque Wahlert outclasses Cedar Falls 6-2

Dubuque Wahlert pushed past Cedar Falls for a 6-2 win at Dubuque Wahlert on June 29 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 24, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Cedar Falls took on Jesup on June 23 at Jesup High School.

Epworth Western Dubuque blanks Waterloo West 12-0

Epworth Western Dubuque sent Waterloo West home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 12-0 decision in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.

Epworth Western Dubuque soars over Waterloo West 14-4

Epworth Western Dubuque built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 14-4 win over Waterloo West in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Big start becomes big finish as Le Grand East Marshall bowls over Aplington-Parkersburg 12-2

Le Grand East Marshall scored early and often in a 12-2 win over Aplington-Parkersburg in Iowa high school softball action on June 29.

Lisbon staggers Delhi Maquoketa Valley with resounding performance 11-1

Lisbon scored early and often to roll over Delhi Maquoketa Valley 11-1 on June 29 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 24, Lisbon faced off against Conrad BCLUW.

Marion Linn-Mar claims gritty victory against Dubuque Hempstead 3-2

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Marion Linn-Mar nabbed it to nudge past Dubuque Hempstead 3-2 during this Iowa softball game.

Shaken, not stirred, Marshalltown cracks Waterloo East 14-7

Marshalltown left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Waterloo East 14-7 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 29.

In recent action on June 21, Waterloo East faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Marshalltown took on Grundy Center on June 24 at Marshalltown High School.

Quick jolt prompts Monroe PCM to power past Conrad BCLUW 12-2

Monroe PCM offered a model for success with a convincing 12-2 victory over Conrad BCLUW for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 29.

Recently on June 24, Conrad BCLUW squared off with Lisbon in a softball game.

North Liberty Liberty squeezes past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 4-3

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as North Liberty nipped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 4-3 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 29.

Recently on June 23, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with Davenport West in a softball game.

Take a seat: Sumner-Fred owns Jackson Junction Turkey Valley in huge victory 12-1

It would have taken a herculean effort for Jackson Junction Turkey Valley to claim this one, and Sumner-Fred wouldn't allow that in a 12-1 decision in Iowa high school softball on June 29.

Troy Mills North Linn sinks Anamosa with solid showing 4-1

Troy Mills North Linn handed Anamosa a tough 4-1 loss on June 29 in Iowa softball.

Recently on June 17, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Epworth Western Dubuque in a softball game.

Wilton gives West Branch the business 11-2

Wilton showed no mercy to West Branch, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 11-2 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 20, Wilton faced off against Sigourney.

