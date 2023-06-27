Cascade rides the rough off Anamosa 6-2

Riding a wave of production, Cascade surfed over Anamosa 6-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Destination, victory: Davenport North's fast burst dooms West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op 11-2

Davenport North rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 11-2 win over West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 27.

In recent action on June 21, Davenport North faced off against Fort Madison.

No mercy: Fort Dodge shuts down Waterloo East in defensive masterpiece 12-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Fort Dodge as it shut out Waterloo East 12-0 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 27.

Recently on June 21, Waterloo East squared off with Waterloo Columbus in a softball game.

Score no more: Fort Dodge's defense breaks down Waterloo East 10-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Fort Dodge followed in snuffing Waterloo East's offense 10-0 on June 27 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 21, Waterloo East faced off against Waterloo Columbus.

Greene North Butler takes a toll on Sheffield West Fork 5-1

Greene North Butler collected a solid win over Sheffield West Fork in a 5-1 verdict in Iowa high school softball on June 27.

Storm warning: Hudson rains down on Janesville 11-1

The force was strong for Hudson as it pierced Janesville during Tuesday's 11-1 thumping on June 27 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 23, Hudson faced off against West Liberty and Janesville took on Waterloo Columbus on June 23 at Janesville High School.

Maquoketa flexes stout defense to thwart Monticello 2-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Monticello on the scoreboard because Maquoketa wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 27.

In recent action on June 17, Monticello faced off against Dyersville Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa took on Eldridge North Scott on June 21 at Maquoketa High School.

Point of emphasis: Osage posts stop sign on Rockford's offense 15-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Osage followed in snuffing Rockford's offense 15-0 at Rockford High on June 27 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 23, Rockford faced off against Manly Central Springs and Osage took on Greene North Butler on June 21 at Osage High School.

Riceville overwhelms Nashua-Plainfield 9-2

Riceville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Nashua-Plainfield 9-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 27.

Waterloo West routs Cedar Rapids CR Washington 11-1

Waterloo West's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 11-1 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Wilton squeezes past Central DeWitt 6-5

A tight-knit tilt turned in Wilton's direction just enough to squeeze past Central DeWitt 6-5 in Iowa high school softball on June 27.

In recent action on June 20, Wilton faced off against Sigourney and Central DeWitt took on Marion on June 20 at Marion High School.

