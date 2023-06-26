Alburnett blanks Stanwood North Cedar in shutout performance 10-0

Alburnett's defense throttled Stanwood North Cedar, resulting in a 10-0 shutout in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 26.

Ames hits passing gear early to lap Mason City 12-3

Ames controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 12-3 victory over Mason City on June 26 in Iowa softball action.

Bettendorf shuts off the power on Davenport Central 14-6

It would have taken a herculean effort for Davenport Central to claim this one, and Bettendorf wouldn't allow that in a 14-6 decision on June 26 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 12, Davenport Central squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a softball game.

Dominant defense: Dike-New Hartford stifles Waterloo Columbus 12-0

Dike-New Hartford's impenetrable defense prompted a 12-0 blanking of Waterloo Columbus on June 26 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 22, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Waterloo Columbus took on Waterloo East on June 21 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School.

Eldridge North Scott exerts defensive dominance to doom Davenport North 10-0

Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Eldridge North Scott stopped Davenport North to the tune of a 10-0 shutout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 26.

In recent action on June 21, Davenport North faced off against Fort Madison and Eldridge North Scott took on Maquoketa on June 21 at Maquoketa High School.

Eldridge North Scott rides the rough off Davenport North 7-4

Eldridge North Scott pushed past Davenport North for a 7-4 win in Iowa high school softball action on June 26.

In recent action on June 21, Davenport North faced off against Fort Madison and Eldridge North Scott took on Maquoketa on June 21 at Maquoketa High School.

Halt: Greene North Butler pushes the mute button on Nashua-Plainfield's offense 10-0

No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Greene North Butler as it controlled Nashua-Plainfield's offense 10-0 in a sterling pitching showcase on June 26 in Iowa softball.

Manchester West Delaware tangles Solon in early web 8-7

Manchester West Delaware raced in front early and that was crucial in an 8-7 victory over Solon in Iowa high school softball on June 26.

In recent action on June 16, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Independence and Solon took on Adel ADM on June 16 at Adel DeSoto Minburn High School.

Halt: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pushes the mute button on South Tama County's offense 12-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon shutout South Tama County 12-0 during this Iowa softball game.

Dominant defense: Sheffield West Fork stifles Osage 4-0

Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Sheffield West Fork stopped Osage to the tune of a 4-0 shutout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 26.

In recent action on June 21, Osage faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Manly Central Springs on June 21 at Manly Central Springs High School.

Sumner-Fred edges La Porte City Union in tough test 3-1

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Sumner-Fred had to survive its share of thorns while shedding La Porte City Union 3-1 on June 26 in Iowa softball.

Recently on June 22, Sumner-Fred squared off with Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a softball game.

Waterloo Columbus engulfs Dike-New Hartford in point barrage 6-1

Waterloo Columbus' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dike-New Hartford 6-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 26.

In recent action on June 22, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Waterloo Columbus took on Waterloo East on June 21 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School.

