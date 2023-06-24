Vice-grip defense fuels Bettendorf's win over Iowa City West 10-0

Bettendorf sent Iowa City West home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 10-0 decision for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 24.

Carlisle pockets narrow victory over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 2-1

Carlisle surfed the tension to ride to a 2-1 win over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 24.

Carlisle carves slim margin over Williamsburg 4-2

Carlisle eventually plied victory away from Williamsburg 4-2 during this Iowa softball game.

Recently on June 17, Williamsburg squared off with Ankeny in a softball game.

Absolutely nothing: Cascade drops a goose egg on Springville 10-0

Cascade's impenetrable defense prompted a 10-0 blanking of Springville at Cascade High on June 24 in Iowa softball action.

Colfax-Mingo dims lights on Grundy Center 15-2

Colfax-Mingo ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Grundy Center 15-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 24.

Recently on June 14, Grundy Center squared off with Dike-New Hartford in a softball game.

Full throttle: Colfax-Mingo establishes quick lead, cruises past Conrad BCLUW 11-3

Too much too quick, Colfax-Mingo opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Conrad BCLUW 11-3 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 13, Conrad BCLUW squared off with Greene North Butler in a softball game.

Dominant defense: Creston stifles Iowa City West 12-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Iowa City West as it was blanked 12-0 by Creston in Iowa high school softball action on June 24.

Dunkerton can't recover from Denver's early bolt 14-1

Denver broke to an early lead and topped Dunkerton 14-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 14, Dunkerton faced off against Collins-Maxwell and Denver took on New Hampton on June 17 at New Hampton High School.

Ministry of defense: Dubuque Wahlert blanks Gilbertville Don Bosco 9-0

Dubuque Wahlert's impenetrable defense prompted a 9-0 blanking of Gilbertville Don Bosco on June 24 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 20, Dubuque Wahlert squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a softball game.

Grundy Center dismantles Marshalltown in convincing manner 11-4

Grundy Center didn't tinker with Marshalltown, scoring a 11-4 result in the win column in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 14, Grundy Center faced off against Dike-New Hartford.

Jesup's initial burst stymies Waterloo West 9-8

After jumping in front early, Jesup held off a pesky Waterloo West squad for a 9-8 win in Iowa high school softball on June 24.

Recently on June 19, Jesup squared off with Sumner-Fred in a softball game.

Lisbon mows down Conrad BCLUW 21-3

Lisbon swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Conrad BCLUW 21-3 on June 24 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 13, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Greene North Butler.

Maquoketa flexes defensive muscle to keep Osage off the scoreboard 2-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Maquoketa's 2-0 blanking of Osage in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 15, Maquoketa faced off against Belle Plaine and Osage took on Lake Mills on June 19 at Lake Mills High School.

Osage earns solid win over Johnston 6-3

Osage put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Johnston in a 6-3 decision for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 24.

In recent action on June 19, Osage faced off against Lake Mills.

Solon exerts defensive dominance to doom Keokuk 4-0

A suffocating defense helped Solon handle Keokuk 4-0 on June 24 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 16, Solon squared off with Adel ADM in a softball game.

Solon refuses to yield in shutout of Fairfield 8-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Solon bottled Fairfield 8-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 16, Solon squared off with Adel ADM in a softball game.

Over and out: Urbandale punches through Lisbon 12-4

Urbandale delivered all the smoke to disorient Lisbon and flew away with a 12-4 win in Iowa high school softball on June 24.

In recent action on June 17, Urbandale faced off against Marion Linn-Mar.

