Carlisle exerts defensive dominance to doom Iowa City Regina 6-0

No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Carlisle as it controlled Iowa City Regina's offense 6-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 23.

Cedar Falls dominates early, rolls past Jesup 10-5

Cedar Falls grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 10-5 win over Jesup.

In recent action on June 19, Jesup faced off against Sumner-Fred and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on June 13 at Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson tells Davenport West "No Soup For You" in shutout 2-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Davenport West on the scoreboard because Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout on June 23 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Johnston and Davenport West took on West Burlington on June 10 at West Burlington High School.

Clarksville imposes its will on Waterloo West 12-3

Clarksville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 12-3 win over Waterloo West in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 23.

Recently on June 15, Clarksville squared off with Cresco Crestwood in a softball game.

Denied: Davenport Assumption blunts Lisbon on scoreboard 7-0

Defense dominated as Davenport Assumption pitched a 7-0 shutout of Lisbon in Iowa high school softball action on June 23.

In recent action on June 16, Davenport Assumption faced off against Waukon and Lisbon took on Monticello on June 9 at Lisbon High School.

Davenport Assumption blanks Bondurant-Farrar 4-0

Davenport Assumption's defense kept Bondurant-Farrar under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 4-0 decision during this Iowa softball game.

Recently on June 16, Davenport Assumption squared off with Waukon in a softball game.

Powerhouse performance: Dubuque Hempstead roars to big win over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 9-3

Dubuque Hempstead swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Letts Louisa-Muscatine 9-3 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 23.

In recent action on June 13, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Dubuque Senior slips past Marion 3-1

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Dubuque Senior didn't mind, dispatching Marion 3-1 at Dubuque Senior High on June 23 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 16, Dubuque Senior faced off against Davenport North and Marion took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on June 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School.

Boxed in: Dubuque Wahlert's defense bottles Waterloo Columbus' attack 9-0

Dubuque Wahlert's impenetrable defense prompted a 9-0 blanking of Waterloo Columbus at Dubuque Wahlert on June 23 in Iowa softball action.

Gilbertville Don Bosco smashes through Hudson 9-2

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Gilbertville Don Bosco did exactly that with a 9-2 win against Hudson in Iowa high school softball on June 23.

In recent action on June 17, Hudson faced off against Madrid and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on June 9 at Gilbertville Don Bosco High School.

Jesup slingshots past Lansing Kee High 12-4

Jesup saw a challenge as an opportunity, rallying from a deficit to outlast Lansing Kee High 12-4 on June 23 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 19, Jesup faced off against Sumner-Fred and Lansing Kee High took on Hudson on June 10 at Hudson High School.

Manly Central Springs stonewalls Rockford 14-0

Manly Central Springs corralled Rockford's offense and never let go to fuel a 14-0 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Dominant defense: Maquoketa stifles Wyoming Midland 12-0

Maquoketa's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Wyoming Midland 12-0 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 23.

In recent action on June 15, Maquoketa faced off against Belle Plaine and Wyoming Midland took on Wilton on June 16 at Wyoming Midland High School.

Marshalltown escapes Conrad BCLUW in thin win 3-2

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Marshalltown nipped Conrad BCLUW 3-2 in Iowa high school softball action on June 23.

In recent action on June 13, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Greene North Butler.

Solon tops Carlisle 5-1

Saddled up and ready to go, Solon spurred past Carlisle 5-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 16, Solon squared off with Adel ADM in a softball game.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana drops zeroes on Fairfield 5-0

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Fairfield in a 5-0 shutout in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Waterloo Columbus grinds out close victory over Janesville 7-6

Waterloo Columbus poked just enough holes in Janesville's defense to garner a taut, 7-6 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 15, Janesville faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Waterloo Columbus took on Fort Dodge St. Edmond on June 17 at Fort Dodge St. Edmond High School.

Waterloo West slips past Clarksville 5-4

Waterloo West finally found a way to top Clarksville 5-4 in Iowa high school softball on June 23.

Recently on June 15, Clarksville squared off with Cresco Crestwood in a softball game.

West Liberty gives Hudson the business 7-1

West Liberty's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 7-1 win over Hudson on June 23 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 17, Hudson faced off against Madrid and West Liberty took on Wilton on June 14 at Wilton High School.

Williamsburg blanks Fairfield 10-0

Williamsburg's defense was a brick wall that stopped Fairfield cold, resulting in a 10-0 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 23.

Recently on June 17, Williamsburg squared off with Ankeny in a softball game.

