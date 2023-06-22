Bellevue Marquette Catholic flexes defensive muscle to keep Winthrop East Buchanan off the scoreboard 1-0

Bellevue Marquette Catholic sent Winthrop East Buchanan home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 1-0 decision at Winthrop East Buchanan High on June 22 in Iowa softball action.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson prevails over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 13-1

The force was strong for Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson as it pierced Cedar Rapids CR Washington during Thursday's 13-1 thumping in Iowa high school softball on June 22.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson refuses to yield in shutout of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 12-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squeeze Cedar Rapids CR Washington 12-0 in a shutout performance in Iowa high school softball action on June 22.

Halt: Dike-New Hartford pushes the mute button on Aplington-Parkersburg's offense 13-0

Dike-New Hartford's defense was a brick wall that stopped Aplington-Parkersburg cold, resulting in a 13-0 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 22.

Greene North Butler squeezes past Riceville 4-3

Greene North Butler showed its poise to outlast a game Riceville squad for a 4-3 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 22.

Zoom: Oelwein leaves Calmar South Winn in its wake 8-1

Oelwein's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Calmar South Winn 8-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 22.

No mercy: Sumner-Fred shuts down Fairbank Wapsie Valley in defensive masterpiece 1-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Fairbank Wapsie Valley on the scoreboard because Sumner-Fred wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 14, Sumner-Fred faced off against Waverly-Sr and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Aplington-Parkersburg on June 16 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School.

