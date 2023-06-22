Bellevue Marquette Catholic flexes defensive muscle to keep Winthrop East Buchanan off the scoreboard 1-0
Bellevue Marquette Catholic sent Winthrop East Buchanan home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 1-0 decision at Winthrop East Buchanan High on June 22 in Iowa softball action.
Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson prevails over Cedar Rapids CR Washington 13-1
The force was strong for Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson as it pierced Cedar Rapids CR Washington during Thursday's 13-1 thumping in Iowa high school softball on June 22.
In recent action on June 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Johnston and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Manchester West Delaware on June 16 at Manchester West Delaware High School.
Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson refuses to yield in shutout of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 12-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squeeze Cedar Rapids CR Washington 12-0 in a shutout performance in Iowa high school softball action on June 22.
Halt: Dike-New Hartford pushes the mute button on Aplington-Parkersburg's offense 13-0
Dike-New Hartford's defense was a brick wall that stopped Aplington-Parkersburg cold, resulting in a 13-0 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 22.
In recent action on June 17, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Des Moines Roosevelt and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on June 16 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School.
Greene North Butler squeezes past Riceville 4-3
Greene North Butler showed its poise to outlast a game Riceville squad for a 4-3 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 22.
In recent action on June 15, Riceville faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Greene North Butler took on Manly Central Springs on June 15 at Greene North Butler High School.
Zoom: Oelwein leaves Calmar South Winn in its wake 8-1
Oelwein's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Calmar South Winn 8-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 22.
In recent action on June 16, Oelwein faced off against Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Calmar South Winn took on Nashua-Plainfield on June 8 at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
No mercy: Sumner-Fred shuts down Fairbank Wapsie Valley in defensive masterpiece 1-0
An electrician would've been needed to get Fairbank Wapsie Valley on the scoreboard because Sumner-Fred wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 14, Sumner-Fred faced off against Waverly-Sr and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Aplington-Parkersburg on June 16 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School.
