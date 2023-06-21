Algona Bishop Garrigan flies high over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9-1

Algona Bishop Garrigan ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9-1 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High on June 21 in Iowa softball action.

Blank check: Davenport North writes off Fort Madison with nothing but zeroes 4-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Davenport North shutout Fort Madison 4-0 on June 21 in Iowa softball.

Recently on June 17, Davenport North squared off with Durant in a softball game.

Dominant defense: Donnellson Central Lee stifles Kalona Hillcrest Academy 15-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Donnellson Central Lee shutout Kalona Hillcrest Academy 15-0 in Iowa high school softball action on June 21.

Recently on June 7, Kalona Hillcrest Academy squared off with Keosauqua Van Buren in a softball game.

Eldora South Hardin blankets Hudson with swarming defensive effort 3-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Eldora South Hardin shutout Hudson 3-0 in Iowa high school softball action on June 21.

In recent action on June 14, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Hudson took on Madrid on June 17 at Hudson High School.

No scoring allowed: Fort Madison pushes past Davenport North 3-0

Fort Madison didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Davenport North's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 17, Davenport North faced off against Durant.

Garwin GMG baffles Dunkerton 12-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Garwin GMG as it shut out Dunkerton 12-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 21.

In recent action on June 17, Garwin GMG faced off against Montezuma and Dunkerton took on Collins-Maxwell on June 14 at Collins-Maxwell High School.

Lisbon rides to cruise-control win over Edgewood Ed-Co 8-1

Edgewood Ed-Co got no credit and no consideration from Lisbon, which slammed the door 8-1 at Edgewood Ed-Co on June 21 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 9, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Jesup and Lisbon took on Monticello on June 9 at Lisbon High School.

Manly Central Springs overcomes Sheffield West Fork in seat-squirming affair 5-3

The cardiac kids of Manly Central Springs unleashed every advantage to outlast Sheffield West Fork 5-3 during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 17, Manly Central Springs faced off against Atlantic and Sheffield West Fork took on Greene North Butler on June 7 at Greene North Butler High School.

Sweating it out: Maquoketa edges Eldridge North Scott 2-1

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Maquoketa had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Eldridge North Scott 2-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 21.

In recent action on June 15, Maquoketa faced off against Belle Plaine and Eldridge North Scott took on Burlington Notre Dame on June 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Osage busts Greene North Butler 9-1

Osage recorded a big victory over Greene North Butler 9-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 17, Osage faced off against Armstrong North Union and Greene North Butler took on Manly Central Springs on June 15 at Greene North Butler High School.

Abracadabra: Riceville makes Traer North Tama's offense disappear 10-0

Riceville unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Traer North Tama in a 10-0 shutout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 21.

In recent action on June 15, Riceville faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic.

Destination, victory: Waterloo Columbus' fast burst dooms Waterloo East 12-1

Waterloo Columbus scored early and often in a 12-1 win over Waterloo East on June 21 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 17, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Fort Dodge St. Edmond.

Calamus-Wheatland refuses to yield in shutout of Tipton 10-0

Calamus-Wheatland's impenetrable defense prompted a 10-0 blanking of Tipton in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 21.

In recent action on June 12, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Calamus-Wheatland took on Arlington Starmont on June 6 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

Flexing muscle: Calamus-Wheatland tightens grip on Tipton 12-2

The force was strong for Calamus-Wheatland as it pierced Tipton during Wednesday's 12-2 thumping in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 21.

