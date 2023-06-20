Armstrong North Union tames Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's offense 12-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Armstrong North Union followed in snuffing Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's offense 12-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 20.

In recent action on June 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona and Armstrong North Union took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on June 9 at Armstrong North Union High School.

Clean sheet: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson doesn't allow Dubuque Wahlert a point 2-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Dubuque Wahlert as it was blanked 2-0 by Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during this Iowa softball game.

Cedar Rapids Prairie defeats Dubuque Senior in lopsided affair 11-6

Cedar Rapids Prairie showed top form to dominate Dubuque Senior during a 11-6 victory on June 20 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 16, Dubuque Senior squared off with Davenport North in a softball game.

Dubuque Hempstead imposes its will on Cedar Rapids CR Washington 13-1

Dubuque Hempstead didn't tinker with Cedar Rapids CR Washington, scoring a 13-1 result in the win column in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Dubuque Hempstead baffles Cedar Rapids CR Washington 10-0

Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Dubuque Hempstead stopped Cedar Rapids CR Washington to the tune of a 10-0 shutout in Iowa high school softball action on June 20.

Dubuque Wahlert mauls Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in strong effort 12-1

Impressive was a ready adjective for Dubuque Wahlert's 12-1 throttling of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in Iowa high school softball on June 20.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley denies Eldora South Hardin's challenge 5-1

Fairbank Wapsie Valley turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 5-1 win over Eldora South Hardin in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 20.

Marion ends the party for Central DeWitt 8-4

Marion handed Central DeWitt a tough 8-4 loss on June 20 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 10, Marion squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a softball game.

Victor H-L-V flexes stout defense to thwart South Tama County 16-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Victor H-L-V bottled South Tama County 16-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 20.

Recently on June 12, South Tama County squared off with Vinton-Shellsburg in a softball game.

Halt: Vinton-Shellsburg pushes the mute button on Dike-New Hartford's offense 2-0

Vinton-Shellsburg's defense kept Dike-New Hartford under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 2-0 decision during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 14, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Grundy Center and Vinton-Shellsburg took on South Tama County on June 12 at South Tama County High School.

Gooseggs: Wilton hands Sigourney a shutout 1-0

Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Wilton stopped Sigourney to the tune of a 1-0 shutout on June 20 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 16, Wilton faced off against Wyoming Midland.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.