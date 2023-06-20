Armstrong North Union tames Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's offense 12-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Armstrong North Union followed in snuffing Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's offense 12-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 20.
In recent action on June 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona and Armstrong North Union took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on June 9 at Armstrong North Union High School.
Clean sheet: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson doesn't allow Dubuque Wahlert a point 2-0
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Dubuque Wahlert as it was blanked 2-0 by Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 16, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Johnston on June 9 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
Cedar Rapids Prairie defeats Dubuque Senior in lopsided affair 11-6
Cedar Rapids Prairie showed top form to dominate Dubuque Senior during a 11-6 victory on June 20 in Iowa softball action.
Recently on June 16, Dubuque Senior squared off with Davenport North in a softball game.
Dubuque Hempstead imposes its will on Cedar Rapids CR Washington 13-1
Dubuque Hempstead didn't tinker with Cedar Rapids CR Washington, scoring a 13-1 result in the win column in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 13, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Manchester West Delaware on June 16 at Manchester West Delaware High School.
Dubuque Hempstead baffles Cedar Rapids CR Washington 10-0
Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Dubuque Hempstead stopped Cedar Rapids CR Washington to the tune of a 10-0 shutout in Iowa high school softball action on June 20.
In recent action on June 13, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Manchester West Delaware on June 16 at Manchester West Delaware High School.
Dubuque Wahlert mauls Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in strong effort 12-1
Impressive was a ready adjective for Dubuque Wahlert's 12-1 throttling of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in Iowa high school softball on June 20.
In recent action on June 16, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Johnston on June 9 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley denies Eldora South Hardin's challenge 5-1
Fairbank Wapsie Valley turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 5-1 win over Eldora South Hardin in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 20.
In recent action on June 16, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Eldora South Hardin took on Aplington-Parkersburg on June 14 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School.
Marion ends the party for Central DeWitt 8-4
Marion handed Central DeWitt a tough 8-4 loss on June 20 in Iowa softball action.
Recently on June 10, Marion squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a softball game.
Victor H-L-V flexes stout defense to thwart South Tama County 16-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Victor H-L-V bottled South Tama County 16-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 20.
Recently on June 12, South Tama County squared off with Vinton-Shellsburg in a softball game.
Halt: Vinton-Shellsburg pushes the mute button on Dike-New Hartford's offense 2-0
Vinton-Shellsburg's defense kept Dike-New Hartford under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 2-0 decision during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 14, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Grundy Center and Vinton-Shellsburg took on South Tama County on June 12 at South Tama County High School.
Gooseggs: Wilton hands Sigourney a shutout 1-0
Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Wilton stopped Sigourney to the tune of a 1-0 shutout on June 20 in Iowa softball.
In recent action on June 16, Wilton faced off against Wyoming Midland.
