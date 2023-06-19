Fairbank Wapsie Valley mollywopps Oelwein 6-1

Oelwein got no credit and no consideration from Fairbank Wapsie Valley, which slammed the door 6-1 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 19.

In recent action on June 8, Oelwein faced off against La Porte City Union and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Sumner-Fred on June 12 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School.

Greene North Butler sprints past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 5-2

Greene North Butler had its hands full but finally brushed off Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 5-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 19.

Too much punch: Jesup knocks out Sumner-Fred 8-4

Playing with a winning hand, Jesup trumped Sumner-Fred 8-4 during this Iowa softball game.

Off and running: Manly Central Springs' quick trick is no treat for Nashua-Plainfield 17-1

Manly Central Springs shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Nashua-Plainfield 17-1 on June 19 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 15, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Janesville and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on June 15 at Greene North Butler High School.

Defensive dominance: Osage stymies Lake Mills 9-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Osage bottled Lake Mills 9-0 at Lake Mills High on June 19 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 14, Osage faced off against Manly Central Springs.

Sumner-Fred defeats Jesup in lopsided affair 11-1

Sumner-Fred lit up the scoreboard on June 19 to propel past Jesup for a 11-1 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 19

Wilton flexes stout defense to thwart Tipton 18-0

Wilton's defense kept Tipton under wraps and off the scoreboard in an 18-0 decision in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 12, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Wilton took on West Liberty on June 14 at Wilton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.