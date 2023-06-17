Adel ADM delivers smashing punch to stump Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 10-2

Adel ADM stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 10-2 win over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 17.

Ministry of defense: Ankeny blanks Williamsburg 8-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Ankeny shutout Williamsburg 8-0 on June 17 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 10, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Assumption.

Camanche pockets narrow victory over Wilton 3-2

Yes, Camanche looked relaxed while edging Wilton, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory in Iowa high school softball action on June 17.

Recently on June 7, Wilton squared off with West Liberty in a softball game.

Davenport North overcomes Durant 8-4

Durant was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Davenport North prevailed 8-4 during this Iowa softball game.

Recently on June 9, Davenport North squared off with Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk in a softball game.

Nerve-racking affair ends with Davenport North on top of Durant 4-2

A tight-knit tilt turned in Davenport North's direction just enough to squeeze past Durant 4-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

Denver roars in front, stays there to upend Nashua-Plainfield 7-6

Denver collected a 7-6 victory over Nashua-Plainfield on June 17 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 12, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Rockford and Denver took on Le Grand East Marshall on June 7 at Le Grand East Marshall High School.

Denver slips past Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 6-5

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Denver did just enough to beat Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 6-5 during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 7, Denver faced off against Le Grand East Marshall and Jackson Junction Turkey Valley took on Charles City on June 3 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School.

Needlepoint: Des Moines Roosevelt sews up Dike-New Hartford in slim triumph 6-4

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Des Moines Roosevelt defeated Dike-New Hartford 6-4 at Des Moines Roosevelt High on June 17 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 8, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Hudson.

Not for the faint of heart: Fort Dodge St. Edmond topples Waterloo Columbus 3-1

Fort Dodge St. Edmond edged Waterloo Columbus 3-1 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Fort Dodge St. Edmond on June 17 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 7, Waterloo Columbus squared off with Grundy Center in a softball game.

Hudson holds off Madrid 5-3

Hudson could finally catch its breath after a close call against Madrid in a 5-3 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 10, Hudson squared off with Lansing Kee High in a softball game.

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley soars over Nashua-Plainfield 14-4

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley earned a convincing 14-4 win over Nashua-Plainfield in Iowa high school softball on June 17.

In recent action on June 12, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Rockford and Jackson Junction Turkey Valley took on Charles City on June 3 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School.

Jetstream: Manly Central Springs' early advantage leaves Atlantic in its wake 6-3

Manly Central Springs rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 6-3 win over Atlantic on June 17 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 13, Manly Central Springs faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan.

Manson NW Webster races in front to lap Britt West Hancock 18-1

An early dose of momentum thrust Manson NW Webster to an 18-1 runaway past Britt West Hancock during this Iowa softball game.

Marion Linn-Mar delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Urbandale 9-8

Yes, Marion Linn-Mar looked relaxed while edging Urbandale, but no autographs please after its 9-8 victory for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 17.

In recent action on June 10, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Ankeny Centennial.

Montezuma hits passing gear early to lap Garwin GMG 9-2

Montezuma shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Garwin GMG 9-2 during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 5, Garwin GMG faced off against Conrad BCLUW.

Monticello grinds out close victory over Dyersville Beckman Catholic 3-2

A sigh of relief filled the air in Monticello's locker room after a trying 3-2 test with Dyersville Beckman Catholic on June 17 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 9, Monticello faced off against Lisbon and Dyersville Beckman Catholic took on Monticello on June 5 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon records thin win against Boone 3-1

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon chalked up in tripping Boone 3-1 in Iowa high school softball on June 17.

In recent action on June 9, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Truro Interstate 35.

New Hampton finds its footing in sprinting past Denver 8-3

New Hampton showed it had the juice to douse Denver in a runs barrage during an 8-3 win in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 7, Denver squared off with Le Grand East Marshall in a softball game.

New Hampton comes to play in easy win over Nashua-Plainfield 14-2

New Hampton turned in a thorough domination of Nashua-Plainfield 14-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 12, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Rockford.

Osage darts by Armstrong North Union in easy victory 9-2

Osage didn't tinker with Armstrong North Union, scoring a 9-2 result in the win column in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

In recent action on June 7, Osage faced off against Rockford and Armstrong North Union took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on June 9 at Armstrong North Union High School.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk slides past Marion Linn-Mar in fretful clash 2-1

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk chalked up in tripping Marion Linn-Mar 2-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 10, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Ankeny Centennial and Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk took on Davenport Central on June 9 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.

Troy Mills North Linn nets nifty victory over Epworth Western Dubuque 3-2

A tight-knit tilt turned in Troy Mills North Linn's direction just enough to squeeze past Epworth Western Dubuque 3-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 9, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a softball game.

Troy Mills North Linn takes down Waukon 13-1

Troy Mills North Linn stomped on Waukon 13-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

Recently on June 9, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a softball game.

Waukon prevails over Independence 7-2

Waukon left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Independence from start to finish for a 7-2 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

Recently on June 12, Independence squared off with Manchester West Delaware in a softball game.

Convincing fashion: Wilton handles Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 10-1

Wilton dominated from start to finish in an imposing 10-1 win over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant on June 17 in Iowa softball.

Recently on June 7, Wilton squared off with West Liberty in a softball game.

Winterset hustles by Manly Central Springs 4-1

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Winterset still prevailed 4-1 against Manly Central Springs for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 17.

Recently on June 13, Manly Central Springs squared off with Algona Bishop Garrigan in a softball game.

