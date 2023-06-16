Adel ADM tops Solon in extra frame 3-2

Solon was so close, but not close enough as Adel ADM was pushed to overtime before capturing a 3-2 win on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 9, Adel ADM squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a softball game.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squeezes past Manly Central Springs 3-1

With little to no wiggle room, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy nosed past Manly Central Springs 3-1 at Manly Central Springs High on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 2, Manly Central Springs faced off against Rockford and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Marion on June 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School.

Storm warning: Cedar Rapids Xavier unleashes full fury on Burlington 6-1

Cedar Rapids Xavier's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Burlington 6-1 during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Alleman North Polk.

Denied: Cedar Rapids Xavier blunts Burlington on scoreboard 3-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Burlington's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 10, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Alleman North Polk in a softball game.

Ministry of defense: Davenport Assumption blanks Monona MFL MarMac 10-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Davenport Assumption bottled Monona MFL MarMac 10-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 10, Davenport Assumption faced off against Wapello and Monona MFL MarMac took on Oelwein on June 2 at Monona MFL MarMac High School.

Abracadabra: Davenport Assumption makes Waukon's offense disappear 10-0

Davenport Assumption's impenetrable defense prompted a 10-0 blanking of Waukon in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

Recently on June 10, Davenport Assumption squared off with Wapello in a softball game.

Dubuque Senior engulfs Davenport North in point barrage 8-2

Dubuque Senior's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Davenport North 8-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

Abracadabra: Dubuque Senior makes Davenport North's offense disappear 10-0

Dubuque Senior corralled Davenport North's offense and never let go to fuel a 10-0 victory for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 16.

Dubuque Wahlert claims close encounter of the winning kind over Monticello 7-6

Dubuque Wahlert posted a narrow 7-6 win over Monticello during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 7, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Iowa City West and Monticello took on Lisbon on June 9 at Lisbon High School.

Dubuque Wahlert rides to cruise-control win over Troy Mills North Linn 11-1

Troy Mills North Linn got no credit and no consideration from Dubuque Wahlert, which slammed the door 11-1 on June 16 in Iowa softball.

Dominant defense: Fairbank Wapsie Valley stifles Aplington-Parkersburg 10-0

Fairbank Wapsie Valley's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Aplington-Parkersburg 10-0 in Iowa high school softball action on June 16.

Gilbert drops zeroes on Solon 2-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Solon on the scoreboard because Gilbert wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 16.

Manchester West Delaware shoots past Independence with early burst 5-1

Too much too quick, Manchester West Delaware opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Independence 5-1 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 16.

In recent action on June 12, Independence faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Independence took on Manchester West Delaware on June 12 at Manchester West Delaware High School.

Destination, victory: Manchester West Delaware's fast burst dooms Cedar Rapids CR Washington 14-1

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Manchester West Delaware, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 14-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

Monticello staggers West Union NFV with resounding performance 8-1

It would have taken a herculean effort for West Union NFV to claim this one, and Monticello wouldn't allow that in an 8-1 decision on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 3, West Union NFV faced off against Waverly-Sr and Monticello took on Lisbon on June 9 at Lisbon High School.

Vice-grip defense fuels Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's win over Gilbert 9-0

Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon stopped Gilbert to the tune of a 9-0 shutout at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 9, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Truro Interstate 35.

Oelwein pockets slim win over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 5-3

Mighty close, mighty fine, Oelwein wore a victory shine after clipping Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 5-3 in Iowa high school softball on June 16.

In recent action on June 3, Guttenberg Clayton Ridge faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Oelwein took on La Porte City Union on June 8 at La Porte City Union High School.

Troy Mills North Linn deals goose eggs to West Union NFV in fine defensive showing 14-0

No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Troy Mills North Linn as it controlled West Union NFV's offense 14-0 in a sterling pitching showcase on June 16 in Iowa softball.

Just a bit better: Waukee Northwest slips past Marion Linn-Mar 4-2

Waukee Northwest eventually plied victory away from Marion Linn-Mar 4-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 10, Marion Linn-Mar squared off with Ankeny Centennial in a softball game.

Waverly-Sr baffles Charles City 7-0

Waverly-Sr sent Charles City home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 7-0 decision during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 3, Charles City faced off against Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Waverly-Sr took on West Union NFV on June 3 at West Union North Fayette Valley High School.

Big start becomes big finish as Williamsburg bowls over Fort Dodge St. Edmond 13-2

Williamsburg scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 13-2 win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 10, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Assumption.

Boxed in: Williamsburg's defense bottles Muscatine's attack 4-0

Williamsburg's defense throttled Muscatine, resulting in a 4-0 shutout in Iowa high school softball on June 16.

In recent action on June 10, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Assumption and Muscatine took on Williamsburg on June 9 at Muscatine High School.

Wilton blanks Wyoming Midland 15-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Wyoming Midland as it was blanked 15-0 by Wilton in Iowa high school softball action on June 16.

