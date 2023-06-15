Halt: Clarksville refuses to yield to Cresco Crestwood 9-0

No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Clarksville as it controlled Cresco Crestwood's offense 9-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 9, Cresco Crestwood faced off against Maynard West Central and Clarksville took on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley on June 3 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School.

Nerve-racking affair ends with Greene North Butler on top of Manly Central Springs 3-2

Yes, Greene North Butler looked relaxed while edging Manly Central Springs, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 15.

In recent action on June 9, Greene North Butler faced off against Rockford and Manly Central Springs took on Rockford on June 2 at Manly Central Springs High School.

Over and out: Hudson punches through Aplington-Parkersburg 10-3

Hudson's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Aplington-Parkersburg 10-3 at Hudson High on June 15 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 10, Hudson faced off against Lansing Kee High and Hudson took on Aplington-Parkersburg on June 5 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School.

Stop sign: Janesville renders Nashua-Plainfield's offense pointless 12-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Janesville as it shut out Nashua-Plainfield 12-0 on June 15 in Iowa softball action.

Ministry of defense: Maquoketa blanks Belle Plaine 16-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Maquoketa squeeze Belle Plaine 16-0 in a shutout performance in Iowa high school softball action on June 15.

In recent action on June 3, Belle Plaine faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Maquoketa took on Wilton on June 3 at Maquoketa High School.

Riceville defeats Mason City Newman Catholic in lopsided affair 8-3

Riceville showed no mercy to Mason City Newman Catholic, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 8-3 victory for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 15.

Recently on June 9, Riceville squared off with Dunkerton in a softball game.

