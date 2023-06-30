Cedar Rapids Xavier slips past Dubuque Wahlert 5-4

Cedar Rapids Xavier fans held their breath in an uneasy 5-4 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in Iowa high school softball action on June 30.

Just a bit better: Donnellson Central Lee slips past Williamsburg 4-3

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Donnellson Central Lee didn't mind, dispatching Williamsburg 4-3 on June 30 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 24, Williamsburg faced off against Carlisle and Donnellson Central Lee took on Kalona Hillcrest Academy on June 21 at Donnellson Central Lee High School.

Letts Louisa-Muscatine outlasts Davenport North 5-1

Letts Louisa-Muscatine trucked Davenport North on the road to a 5-1 victory for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 30.

West Des Moines Valley dispatches West Liberty 7-4

West Des Moines Valley dumped West Liberty 7-4 on June 30 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 23, West Liberty squared off with Hudson in a softball game.

No pain, no gain: Williamsburg overcomes Muscatine 5-1

Williamsburg had its hands full but finally brushed off Muscatine 5-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 24, Williamsburg faced off against Carlisle and Williamsburg took on Muscatine on June 16 at Williamsburg High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.