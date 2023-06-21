Dominating defense was the calling card of Garwin GMG as it shut out Dunkerton 12-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 21.

In recent action on June 17, Garwin GMG faced off against Montezuma and Dunkerton took on Collins-Maxwell on June 14 at Collins-Maxwell High School.

