Garwin GMG's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Clarksville 15-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 14.
In recent action on June 3, Clarksville faced off against Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Garwin GMG took on Conrad BCLUW on June 5 at Garwin GMG High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.