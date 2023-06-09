Yes, Fairbank Wapsie Valley looked relaxed while edging Gilbertville Don Bosco, but no autographs please after its 3-1 victory for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 9.
In recent action on June 2, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Central Elkader on June 3 at Elkader Central High School.
