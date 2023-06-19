Oelwein got no credit and no consideration from Fairbank Wapsie Valley, which slammed the door 6-1 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 19.

In recent action on June 8, Oelwein faced off against La Porte City Union and Fairbank Wapsie Valley took on Sumner-Fred on June 12 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School.

