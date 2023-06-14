Wilton rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 12-1 win over West Liberty in Iowa high school softball action on June 14.

In recent action on June 7, West Liberty faced off against Wilton and West Liberty took on Dubuque Hempstead on June 10 at West Liberty High School.

