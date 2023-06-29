Epworth Western Dubuque sent Waterloo West home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 12-0 decision in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.
In recent action on June 17, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Waterloo West took on Jesup on June 24 at Jesup High School.
