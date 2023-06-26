Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Eldridge North Scott stopped Davenport North to the tune of a 10-0 shutout for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 26.

In recent action on June 21, Davenport North faced off against Fort Madison and Eldridge North Scott took on Maquoketa on June 21 at Maquoketa High School.

