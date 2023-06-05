It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Edgewood Ed-Co wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 7-6 over Winthrop East Buchanan for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 5.
In recent action on May 25, Edgewood Ed-Co faced off against Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Troy Mills North Linn on June 1 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School.
