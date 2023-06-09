Mighty close, mighty fine, Edgewood Ed-Co wore a victory shine after clipping Jesup 3-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 9.
In recent action on June 3, Jesup faced off against Center Point CPU and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Winthrop East Buchanan on June 5 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School.
