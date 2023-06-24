Denver broke to an early lead and topped Dunkerton 14-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 14, Dunkerton faced off against Collins-Maxwell and Denver took on New Hampton on June 17 at New Hampton High School.
