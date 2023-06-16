Troy Mills North Linn got no credit and no consideration from Dubuque Wahlert, which slammed the door 11-1 on June 16 in Iowa softball.
In recent action on June 7, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Iowa City West and Troy Mills North Linn took on Eldridge North Scott on June 9 at Eldridge North Scott High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.