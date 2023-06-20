Impressive was a ready adjective for Dubuque Wahlert's 12-1 throttling of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in Iowa high school softball on June 20.
In recent action on June 16, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Johnston on June 9 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
