The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Dubuque Senior didn't mind, dispatching Marion 3-1 at Dubuque Senior High on June 23 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 16, Dubuque Senior faced off against Davenport North and Marion took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on June 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School.

