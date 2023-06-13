Dubuque Hempstead played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy during a 13-2 beating for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 13.
In recent action on June 7, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dubuque Hempstead took on Waterloo West on June 5 at Waterloo West High School.
