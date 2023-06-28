It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Dubuque Hempstead's 4-0 blanking of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 23, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Davenport West and Dubuque Hempstead took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on June 23 at Dubuque Hempstead High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.