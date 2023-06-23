Maquoketa's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Wyoming Midland 12-0 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 23.
In recent action on June 15, Maquoketa faced off against Belle Plaine and Wyoming Midland took on Wilton on June 16 at Wyoming Midland High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.