Fairbank Wapsie Valley's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Aplington-Parkersburg 10-0 in Iowa high school softball action on June 16.
In recent action on June 12, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Sumner-Fred and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Hudson on June 5 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.