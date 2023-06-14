Dike-New Hartford jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Grundy Center 14-2 on June 14 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 8, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Hudson and Grundy Center took on Sumner-Fred on June 10 at Grundy Center High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.