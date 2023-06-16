Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Manchester West Delaware, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 14-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.