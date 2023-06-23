Defense dominated as Davenport Assumption pitched a 7-0 shutout of Lisbon in Iowa high school softball action on June 23.
In recent action on June 16, Davenport Assumption faced off against Waukon and Lisbon took on Monticello on June 9 at Lisbon High School.
